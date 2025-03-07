Callan Family Office LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,980,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,037,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

