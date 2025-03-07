Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

