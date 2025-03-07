Candriam S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 603.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,773 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

