Candriam S.C.A. Has $26.56 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $248.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

