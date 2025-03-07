Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $33,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

