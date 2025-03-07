Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.28 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

