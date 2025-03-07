Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 1,520,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 12,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,856. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

