Carl Dambkowski Sells 1,590 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $143,228.80.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $191,749.90.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $221,370.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after acquiring an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.