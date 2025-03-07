Casino Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the shares of companies that own and operate casinos and related gaming facilities. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the gambling and entertainment industry, and their performance is influenced by factors such as economic cycles, regulatory changes, and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded down $15.11 on Friday, hitting $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,177. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day moving average of $250.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536,817. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 587,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Further Reading