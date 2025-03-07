Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 262,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 86,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Century Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Century Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.