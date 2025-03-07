Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 26.5% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares were down 26.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 125,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Chakana Copper Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

