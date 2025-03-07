ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,239,000 after buying an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after buying an additional 1,142,628 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,087,000 after buying an additional 84,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.9 %

ChampionX stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

