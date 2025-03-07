Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

