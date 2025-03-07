Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $189,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

