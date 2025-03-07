Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 44,991 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $245,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $185.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.