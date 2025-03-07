Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $224,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after buying an additional 1,283,352 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4,342.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,797,000 after acquiring an additional 882,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $17,636,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.