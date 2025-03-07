Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $179.65 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $179,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.