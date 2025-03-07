Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $183.54 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $183,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Garmin Trading Down 1.3 %

GRMN stock opened at $221.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $138.86 and a 1-year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $5,242,686 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.