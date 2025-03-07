Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $195.81 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $195,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.05 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

