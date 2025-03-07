Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $203.30 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $203,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.76 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

