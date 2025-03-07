Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $230.94 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $230,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cencora by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $253.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.29.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

