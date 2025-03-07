Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,748,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408,476 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $208,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 126.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Entergy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

