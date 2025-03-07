Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CBIZ by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBZ. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

