Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 923.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 45.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 149.21%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.