Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $260.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

