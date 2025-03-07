Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 31.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Maximus by 913.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,008 shares of company stock valued at $497,835. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

