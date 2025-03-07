Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $227.74 and last traded at $224.31, with a volume of 106456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after acquiring an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,186,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
