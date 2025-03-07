Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Zacks reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

