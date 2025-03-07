Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,537 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 1.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Ciena were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $1,436,843.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,121.12. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $478,046.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,300,073.92. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

