Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $83.93 Average PT from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

