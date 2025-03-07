CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000. Uranium Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 159,921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,919 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 81.0% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

