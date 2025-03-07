Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.82, but opened at $83.50. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 839,767 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

