Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 41,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining
In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 8,742,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
