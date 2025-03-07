Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 219.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.56.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $214.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

