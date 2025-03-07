Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total transaction of $1,579,073.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,037.53. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $214.17 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

