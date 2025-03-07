Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.