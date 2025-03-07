Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after acquiring an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after acquiring an additional 326,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,850,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,649,000 after buying an additional 744,718 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

