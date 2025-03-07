Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 976 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 119,524 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $640.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

