CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $10,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $337.69 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

