D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $71,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

