Damian Wisniewski Acquires 2,836 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) insider Damian Wisniewski bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,601.64 ($63,919.64).
Derwent London stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,783 ($22.98). 329,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,912.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,738 ($22.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,530 ($32.60). The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.
Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
