Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 426.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.82.

ResMed Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RMD opened at $225.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.80. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,646. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

