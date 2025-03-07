Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.84, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

