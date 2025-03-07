Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 10,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,857.50. The trade was a 49.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $231.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

