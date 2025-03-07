Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,451,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,687,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

NYSE DECK opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

