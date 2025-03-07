Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 640,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 168,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Defense Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.