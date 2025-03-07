Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 47,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $424.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

