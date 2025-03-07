Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.04). Approximately 402,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 315,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

Deltic Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63.

About Deltic Energy

An emerging UK focused E&P company

