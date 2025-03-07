Destination Wealth Management Acquires 809 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 386,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,550,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 244,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

