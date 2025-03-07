Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,863,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 721,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 322,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.